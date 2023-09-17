Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
A dry pattern in place with more cool nights & warm days to start the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our pattern will remain pretty dry over the next several days outside of a stray shower today with a cold front tracking through. Most of us won’t see any rain this week and temperatures will stay at or just above our norm (86 degrees) this week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Northwesterly winds at 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Dry conditions prevail through the majority of the week with low rain chances returning as we head into next weekend.

