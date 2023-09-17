The ‘All Stolen Lives Rally’ raises awareness for people killed by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Jaylin McKenzie say they had no idea the video was being released Tuesday, still have unanswered questions

That information came from Ashley McKenzie Smith at the ‘All Lives Stolen’ rally she organized for all victims who’ve been killed in altercations with Memphis Police.

The rally started at American Way Park, which is near the spot where McKenzie’s deadly interaction with MPD occurred nearly 9-months ago.

“I have been begging for answers for almost 9 months,” McKenie’s mom Ashley McKenzie Smith told Action News 5.“And we still only got an edited, short, questionable part of it.”

Furthermore—the family wasn’t told there was a release coming. And according to Smith, they were alerted by news stations about the forthcoming release.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Smith said. “To me, my family, and all families.”

That’s why she said she organized Saturday’s rally—to bring light to the lack of transparency in MPD.

“Look at all these names,” Smith said while pointing out all the names of individuals who have died since 2010 during interactions with MPD.

The group, who caravanned around Memphis, ended at MPD headquarters downtown.

They stuffed 20-something black trash bags to demonstrate body bags of ‘all the lives stolen.’

Even though Smith calls Atlanta home, she says she is going to keep coming to Memphis until she gets full transparency from the law.

“I’m not going to stop,” Smith told Action News 5. “I’m going to do everything I can to get answers for my baby. Whether it’s shutting down a street, a bridge, whatever. It’s [MPD’s] job to protect and to answer. I’m going to get that.”

TBI told our newsroom this investigation is ongoing

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.