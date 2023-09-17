Advertise with Us
1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street

1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition.

Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a crash on Watkins Street near Brown Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been injured.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

