1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition.
Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a crash on Watkins Street near Brown Avenue.
When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been injured.
The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
There is no other information at this time.
