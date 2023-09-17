1 man in critical condition after crash on Watkins Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person in critical condition.

Around 11:15 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a crash on Watkins Street near Brown Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered that a man had been injured.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.