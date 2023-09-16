Westbound lanes closed on I-240 after multi-vehicle crash causes diesel oil spill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash caused a diesel oil spill on Saturday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash at 8:26 a.m. on I-240 near Perkins road.

Th accident did involve a tractor trailer, according to Memphis Police Department.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

We will keep you updated on more details.

