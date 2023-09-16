Westbound lanes closed after multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

Tennessee Department of Transportation reported the crash at 8:26 a.m. on I-240 near Perkins road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

We will keep you updated on more details.

