A stray shower possible early today otherwise a dry and pleasant weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray possible for a few this morning but most will remain dry. Temperatures and humidity will stay in check this weekend for our last full weekend of summer before fall arrives on September 23rd. The pattern looks dry with a slight increase in temperatures next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain but most will stay dry with highs in the mid-80s. Northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 60s and northerly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Dry conditions prevail through the majority of the week with rain chances returning as we head into next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.