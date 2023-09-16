Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

A stray shower possible early today otherwise a dry and pleasant weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stray possible for a few this morning but most will remain dry. Temperatures and humidity will stay in check this weekend for our last full weekend of summer before fall arrives on September 23rd. The pattern looks dry with a slight increase in temperatures next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain but most will stay dry with highs in the mid-80s. Northerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 60s and northerly breezes at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Dry conditions prevail through the majority of the week with rain chances returning as we head into next weekend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
Firefighters respond to fire in midtown area
2 dead after fire in Midtown high-rise
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Officer Colin Berryhill
‘Taser Face’ lands new job in law enforcement. Here’s why we won’t know how he’s policing.
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say

Latest News

Spencer's Weekend Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Seasonal temperatures and only a very small chance of a shower this weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
Nice, comfortable conditions stick around into the weekend
Another great day ahead weather wise with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A cool start to...
Maggye's Full Friday Afternoon Forecast