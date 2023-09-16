MPD issues traffic alert for Cooper-Young Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert for the Cooper-Young Festival Saturday.

On September 16 from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., there will be road closures and slowdowns on the streets surrounding the festival.

Cooper Street will be shut down from Central Avenue to Walker Street. All side streets will also be blocked in the area.

Both hard and soft closures, including traffic control along Cooper Street, Young Avenue, East Parkway, and Central Avenue, will be implemented by police and event personnel.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead.

Click here to see directions and announcments.

