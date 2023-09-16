Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at midnight on Kings Gate Drive near New Gate Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

