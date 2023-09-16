Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven.
A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at midnight on Kings Gate Drive near New Gate Drive.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

