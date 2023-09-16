Man killed in Southeast Memphis shooting
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:20 p.m. on Boyce Avenue near Michael Street.
A victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the suspect was a man wearing a face mask.
If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.
