Man killed in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:20 p.m. on Boyce Avenue near Michael Street.

A victim was found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was a man wearing a face mask.

If you have any information about this shooting call 901-528-CASH.

