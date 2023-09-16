Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man killed in shooting at AutoZone on Jackson Ave.

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 11:30 a.m. at the Autozone on 4011 Jackson Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

This an ongoing investigation.

