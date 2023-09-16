Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man dead, woman injured in West Memphis shooting

WMPD
WMPD(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in West Memphis on Friday afternoon.

Officers received a call about the shooting at 5:49 p.m. on West Jefferson Avenue.

Both victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital were she was treated for her injuries.

This is an ongoing active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact CID at 870-732-7554.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
Firefighters respond to fire in midtown area
2 dead after fire in Midtown high-rise
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Officer Colin Berryhill
‘Taser Face’ lands new job in law enforcement. Here’s why we won’t know how he’s policing.
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man killed in Southeast Memphis shooting
A 15-year-old was injured in shooting on Getwell Road.
15-year-old injured in Getwell Road shooting
A stray shower possible but most will stay dry with highs in the low 80s
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast 9/16/23
Cooper Young festival kicks off in the largest historic district in Memphis. (2022)
MPD issues traffic alert for Cooper-Young Festival