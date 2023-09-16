Man dead, woman injured in West Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in West Memphis on Friday afternoon.

Officers received a call about the shooting at 5:49 p.m. on West Jefferson Avenue.

Both victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital were she was treated for her injuries.

This is an ongoing active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact CID at 870-732-7554.

