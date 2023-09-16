LeMoyne-Owen College names new men’s basketball head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeMoyne-Owen College leaders introduced students, staff and alumni to the school’s new men’s basketball head coach Friday.

Antonio Harris, “Coach Yo,” joins the college as an alumnus and South Memphis native.

“To come back to my alma mater, the community that I grew up in... having been doing some community work, leadership work in, and just to be able to lead this program that I played for; it’s an esteemed honor of mine,” Harris explained.

Harris joins the college after former head coach Bonzi Wells left earlier this year. Harris said he’s excited to show the city the great things that come from zip code 38126.

“I want to bring that heartbeat back to South Memphis,” Harris said. “LeMoyne, we’ve been okay. I’ve been coming to some games, but it wasn’t like when I was playing here. I want to get that environment going where it’s standing room only, and everyone was looking forward to coming to LeMyone’s games on Saturday nights.”

The season for both men and women’s teams begins October 28, though players are eager now.

“I just want the city to know we represent the city,” explained small forward Micah Evans. “Memphis is a hardworking, grind city and that’s what we plan to do and to win. We hope to have the games that we used to have, bring the whole city back and to continue to win the championship.”

