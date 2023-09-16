‘It’s Friday Football Fever!’: Week 5 keeps the fire alive!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 5 of Friday Football Fever featured a great group of high-powered games across the Mid-South.

Our Game of the Week featured Christian Brothers welcoming the #3 team across the state, Baylor, to the 901. The Red Raiders showed why they’re one of the best teams in Tennessee, defeating the Purple Wave 48-9.

Other games featured include:

-Houston making a statement by going to Whitehaven and defeating the Tigers 48-14

-Germantown maintaining perfection with a 43-0 shutout over Cordova

-Bartlett extending their win streak to four in a row with a 56-19 victory over White Station

-Melrose taking care of business against Wooddale 51-20

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.