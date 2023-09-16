Five days pass as the search continues for 21-year-old Tamia Taylor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday makes five days since 21-year-old Tamia Taylor disappeared.

Taylor boarded a Riverboat cruise on Saturday with three work friends but it remains unclear what happened to her after the cruise ended.

The U.S. Coast Guard joined the search earlier this week assisting the Memphis Police Department.

The agencies are working against the clock to find the missing mother of two.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they’re providing an advanced modeling system for the search. This is an in-depth tool used to track missing people or objects with limited information.

However, on Friday—down by the docks—the police presence was dialed back from what we saw earlier this week.

While MPD continues to investigate, every lead investigator has no person of interest.

At this time they have not said if the 21-year-old is endangered.

As it stands, there’s no telling how long this search investigation will take, but 21-year-old Tamia Taylor’s entire friends and family are desperate for answers.

The Memphis Police Department is asking anyone who was on the Island Queen Booze Cruise Saturday night to contact them.

