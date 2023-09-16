A cold front will slip through tomorrow ushering dry air into the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers possible close to the Tennessee River Valley through the evening but most stay dry with plenty of sunshine. Overnight expect a few clouds with lows in the low 60s. A cold front will push through the Mid-South on Sunday giving us a reinforcing shot of dry air that will continue into the start of the work week.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny conditions through the day with highs back in the mid-80s. A few showers could pop into the Mid-South as a cold front pushes through but most, if not all, will stay dry. Expect a cool night headed into Monday morning with lows back in the upper 50s, near 60.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Mid-80s stick around for Monday with plenty of sunshine on tap for the start of the work week. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 80s by mid-week as we go through our last days of summer. The Autumnal Equinox, or the first day of Fall, is on Saturday the 23rd. Dry conditions will persist through the next 7 days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.