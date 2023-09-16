Advertise with Us
15-year-old injured in Getwell Road shooting

By Rose Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on Getwell Road.

Officers responded to the shooting on Saturday just after 3:00 a.m. on Getwell Road near Comanche Road.

The victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condtion.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

