Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Tyre Nichols suspects to appear in Shelby County Court

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with killing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in January are due back in court.

They will be in Shelby County Court on Friday morning where we could learn if the officers will have one joint trial or separate trials.

Shelby County prosecutors say they want the officers tried together.

The five former officers are all facing federal charges in addition to the state charges they were indicted on in January.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, and Emmit Martin lll have all pleaded not guilty to the four federal charges handed down earlier this week.

They’ve entered the same ‘not guilty plea’ for the state charges they’re facing as well.

Tyre Nichols died after being beaten by multiple police officers during a traffic stop just yards away from his home.

Nichols was allegedly pulled over for reckless driving.

Investigations later revealed Nichols was never driving recklessly.

The beating was caught on video.

The Memphis Police Department determined five former officers violated multiple policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

The five men were arraigned and released on $50,000 bonds for the federal charges earlier this week.

Many of the attorneys for the suspects say they were expecting a federal indictment.

“This is a very serious set of charges, there’s no doubt about that. He’s taking this very seriously. It’s concerning, of course to him and to me and to everyone involved in it. We’re ready to get started with it,” said Bill Massey the Attorney representing Emitt Martin III.

Meanwhile, the men are due back in federal court on September 21.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Silver Spur Circle crime scene
Man dead after shooting near Hacks Cross Rd.
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Teen threatens dealer over car sale, police say
Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say
FedEx to lay off workers
FedEx to lay off workers

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, lower humidity late week, into weekend
9/15 First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, lower humidity late week, into weekend
Officer Colin Berryhill
‘Taser Face’ lands new job in law enforcement. Here’s why we won’t know how he’s policing.
Sunset Skate in Downtown Memphis
901 Now: Sunset Skate