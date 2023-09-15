Tyre Nichols suspects to appear in Shelby County Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The five former Memphis police officers charged with killing 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in January are due back in court.

They will be in Shelby County Court on Friday morning where we could learn if the officers will have one joint trial or separate trials.

Shelby County prosecutors say they want the officers tried together.

The five former officers are all facing federal charges in addition to the state charges they were indicted on in January.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Justin Smith, and Emmit Martin lll have all pleaded not guilty to the four federal charges handed down earlier this week.

They’ve entered the same ‘not guilty plea’ for the state charges they’re facing as well.

Tyre Nichols died after being beaten by multiple police officers during a traffic stop just yards away from his home.

Nichols was allegedly pulled over for reckless driving.

Investigations later revealed Nichols was never driving recklessly.

The beating was caught on video.

The Memphis Police Department determined five former officers violated multiple policies including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

The five men were arraigned and released on $50,000 bonds for the federal charges earlier this week.

Many of the attorneys for the suspects say they were expecting a federal indictment.

“This is a very serious set of charges, there’s no doubt about that. He’s taking this very seriously. It’s concerning, of course to him and to me and to everyone involved in it. We’re ready to get started with it,” said Bill Massey the Attorney representing Emitt Martin III.

Meanwhile, the men are due back in federal court on September 21.

