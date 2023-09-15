Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Memphis Little League

By Kelli Cook
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Little League Baseball in Memphis is on hold after crime struck the league.

Little league baseball officials say someone stole valuable equipment at Will Carruthers Park in Whitehaven.

Late last month, Memphis police said two lawnmowers used by the league to keep the field cut were stolen out of a locked storage shed in the park.

The equipment was valued at 10,000 dollars and was paid for with donations.

“To the individuals who actually stole those lawnmowers, I hope you enjoy them because you’re only hurting the kids. We try to help our community, you just stole from our community,” said Kerry Cobb, President of Memphis Little League.

Volunteers used those lawnmowers to keep the field in proper shape for playing.

The fall season for Memphis Little League is scheduled to start at the end of this month, but Cobb says they are pushing it back until October 14th.

Thursday, the City of Memphis cut the grass for the non-profit.

However, now Memphis Little League is starting the process of raising the money again to purchase new lawnmowers.

If you would like to help the effort click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
The scene on East Parkway South at Young Avenue
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midtown

Latest News

Mayoral candidates speak on the DOJ investigation of MPD
Mayoral candidates on Memphis being the largest black city in U.S.
Mayoral candidates on the legacy of Willie Herenton
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to great weather for the final days of summer