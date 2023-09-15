Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Memphis Little League

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Little League Baseball in Memphis is on hold after crime struck the league.

Little league baseball officials say someone stole valuable equipment at Will Carruthers Park in Whitehaven.

Late last month, Memphis police said two lawnmowers used by the league to keep the field cut were stolen out of a locked storage shed in the park.

The equipment was valued at 10,000 dollars and was paid for with donations.

“To the individuals who actually stole those lawnmowers, I hope you enjoy them because you’re only hurting the kids. We try to help our community, you just stole from our community,” said Kerry Cobb, President of Memphis Little League.

Volunteers used those lawnmowers to keep the field in proper shape for playing.

The fall season for Memphis Little League is scheduled to start at the end of this month, but Cobb says they are pushing it back until October 14th.

Thursday, the City of Memphis cut the grass for the non-profit.

However, now Memphis Little League is starting the process of raising the money again to purchase new lawnmowers.

