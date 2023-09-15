Seasonal temperatures and only a very small chance of a shower this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pleasant to cool night ahead with a clear sky giving way to passing clouds late. Lows will drop into the upper 50s in out-lying areas to low 60s in the city. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A stray shower is possible in the morning in southwest TN into Desoto or Tate county. A few could pop up over southwest TN by midday. Many areas will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will once again reach the mid 80s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 50s to near 60 Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Expect plenty of sunshine each day with highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday and upper 80s by mid-week with lows into the mid 60s. Dry conditions prevail through the majority of the week with rain chances coming back as we head into next weekend.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

