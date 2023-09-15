Person dead after one-car crash on Plough Blvd.
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is dead following a car crash.
Memphis Police Department responded to a one-car crash on Plough Boulevard near Airways Boulevard on Friday at 2:43 a.m.
Officers say the car went off the roadway striking a tree.
There was one person inside the vehicle.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.