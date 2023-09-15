Person dead after one-car crash on Plough Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is dead following a car crash.

Memphis Police Department responded to a one-car crash on Plough Boulevard near Airways Boulevard on Friday at 2:43 a.m.

Officers say the car went off the roadway striking a tree.

There was one person inside the vehicle.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.