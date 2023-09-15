Advertise with Us
Nice, comfortable conditions stick around into the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another great day ahead weather wise with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A cool start to a warmer day ahead. Going into the afternoon highs will reach into the mid-80s. If you’re headed out this evening to a Friday night football game expect the pleasant conditions to continue with temperatures at the start of the game will be in the mid to upper 70s and fall to the low 70s by the last play.

TONIGHT: Cool night ahead with mostly clear conditions. Lows will drop into the low 60s, even into the 50s for some. Winds will be Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Expect partly cloudy conditions throughout Saturday with a slight chance of rain. A spot shower or two could pop up near and east of I-55, most will stay dry. Highs will once again reach the mid-80s.

INTO THE NEW WEEK: Mid-80s stick around for Sunday and for the start of our new work week. Plenty of sunshine into the afternoons as well. Highs will gradually increase into the upper 80s by mid-week with lows into the mid-60s. Dry conditions prevail through the majority of the week with rain chances coming back as we head into next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

