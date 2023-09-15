Man stabs victim in chest and back, steals his wallet, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stabbed his victim and stole their wallet and phone.

On September 12, police responded to a call regarding a disturbance on Washington Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that the victim had suffered wounds from a stabbing.

According to officers, the victim was stabbed in the back and chest by Isaiah Gardner, the suspect.

Gardner attacked the victim with a knife and then stole the victim’s wallet and phone.

After a brief pursuit, Gardner was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault, attempted murder, and robbery.

