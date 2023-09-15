Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man stabs victim in chest and back, steals his wallet, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say stabbed his victim and stole their wallet and phone.

On September 12, police responded to a call regarding a disturbance on Washington Street.

When police arrived, they discovered that the victim had suffered wounds from a stabbing.

According to officers, the victim was stabbed in the back and chest by Isaiah Gardner, the suspect.

Gardner attacked the victim with a knife and then stole the victim’s wallet and phone.

After a brief pursuit, Gardner was taken into police custody and is now facing charges for aggravated assault, attempted murder, and robbery.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Teen threatens dealer over car sale, police say
Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say
Silver Spur Circle crime scene
Man dead after shooting near Hacks Cross Rd.
The six mayoral candidates participating in the forum.
Action News 5 hosts Memphis Mayoral Candidate Forum

Latest News

Drug task force seized $1M worth of marijuana in Haywood Co.
Ismael Lopez (Source: Family)
Southaven police officers found not liable for fatally shooting man with no warrants at wrong house
Man stabs victim in chest and back, steals his wallet, police say
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say
Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say