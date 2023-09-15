Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say held a woman against her will in his apartment.

On August 13, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an apartment in the Terry Park area.

Police say that the female victim was being held against her will in an apartment by Sylvester Hall, the suspect.

According to police, when the victim tried to leave Hall held her down and strangled her.

She was trapped inside for several hours and she tried several times to leave.

When police arrived, Hall tried to escape on foot and the officers pursued him.

Hall was taken into police custody.

He is now facing charges for false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

