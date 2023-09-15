Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say held a woman against her will in his apartment.

On August 13, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at an apartment in the Terry Park area.

Police say that the female victim was being held against her will in an apartment by Sylvester Hall, the suspect.

According to police, when the victim tried to leave Hall held her down and strangled her.

She was trapped inside for several hours and she tried several times to leave.

When police arrived, Hall tried to escape on foot and the officers pursued him.

Hall was taken into police custody.

He is now facing charges for false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Teen threatens dealer over car sale, police say
Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say
Silver Spur Circle crime scene
Man dead after shooting near Hacks Cross Rd.
The six mayoral candidates participating in the forum.
Action News 5 hosts Memphis Mayoral Candidate Forum

Latest News

Man holds woman against her will, refuses to let her leave apartment, police say
Firefighters respond to fire in midtown area
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after fire in Midtown, MFD says
Grizzlies kick off annual ‘Grizz goes back to school’ campaign
Another great day ahead weather wise with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. A cool start to...
Maggye's Full Friday Afternoon Forecast