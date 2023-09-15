Grizzlies kick off annual ‘Grizz goes back to school’ campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As part of their annual “Grizz goes back to school” campaign, the Memphis Grizzlies are once again hosting multiple events throughout the Memphis area during the month of September.

The initiative is designed to encourage all students and teachers to start the school year off right by reiterating the importance of mental health, physical health and education.

The Grizzlies tipped off this year’s campaign with their “Mind Health Huddle” panel for incoming high school freshmen on Wednesday, September 13, at the Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA in Whitehaven. The Mind Health Huddle aimed to discuss transitions in life and physical, emotional and cognitive changes that students face in their adjustment to ninth grade.

Students participated in a panel discussion led by their peers in the MENTOR Memphis Grizzlies’ Youth Advisory Council, as well as activities geared to help them reduce stress and anxiety.

The campaign continued as the Grizzlies hosted a “GrizzFit” youth fitness session on Thursday, September 14, at A. Maceo Walker Middle School.

GrizzFit is a “no-experience necessary” fitness program, designed to introduce students to different forms of physical exercise while educating and challenging them to make healthier choices in their everyday lives. Students participated in three 10-minute workouts that included body weights, yoga, meditation and other exercises that require limited to no equipment.

In partnership with Delta Dental of Tennessee, the Grizzlies hosted an educational field trip to Georgian Hills Elementary on Friday, September 15.

Students in attendance participated in the “rePRESENT Every Day Program,” an incentive-based truancy reduction program designed to help keep youth in school and engaged in the classroom.

Focused on reducing chronic absenteeism within schools in Shelby County, the program aims to increase attendance at each of the partnering schools by 5-12% by rewarding students throughout the school year.

During the field trip, students received free dental cleanings courtesy of UTHSC, learned proper oral hygiene instructions and healthy eating tips and were given the opportunity to interact with Grizzlies entertainment teams. Students walked away with school supplies and resources on where to receive affordable dental care.

COMING UP

The Grizzlies will host a Read to Achieve classroom visit, presented by Sylvamo in association with KPMG, on Wednesday, September 27, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Treadwell Elementary.

The Memphis Grizzlies Read to Achieve Program encourages students to read and develop a love for reading, touching the lives of nearly 25,000 Mid-South students every year. Volunteers will assist with classroom readings and award students with Grizzlies prizes for answering questions correctly.

Grizz and Grizz Girls will also be in attendance to visit classrooms and drop off books, as well as other reading prizes. To further encourage consistent reading every day, all 800 students will also receive a free Grizzlies library card. Additionally, MATA volunteers will be on site, packing kits for over 50 teachers.

The Grizzlies will close out their Grizz Goes Back to School campaign by hosting their Science of Basketball teacher training on Friday, September 29.

For the second year, the Grizzlies have partnered with Science of Sport to create the Memphis Grizzlies Science of Basketball program, which incorporates basketball into a STEM-based curriculum for students. The training will allow 20 teachers from 20 schools to participate in a professional development workshop and receive a STEM kit of resources for their classrooms.

Teachers in attendance will also receive two complimentary tickets to an upcoming Grizzlies game. This event is closed to the public.

