First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine, lower humidity late week, into weekend

By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRIDAY: A quiet way to end out the work week across the Mid-South. Expect cool 50s to near 60 to head out the door Friday morning. A lot of sunshine will help to push highs into the lower and middle 80s. Friday Football Fever games should have no issues as well; under mostly to partly clear skies – evening 70s will fall back toward 70 by the 4th quarter – bottoming out in the 50s to lower 60s by early Saturday as a few clouds sneak back into the region late.

WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak system will trek across the region Saturday – kicking up the risk for a passing shower or two – primarily near and east of I-55. Most locations look to remain dry, boding well for Cooper-Young Festival, Memphis BrewFest and the Collierville Balloon Festival. Highs will top out in the middle 80s with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Sunshine looks to prevail again by Sunday as highs climb back toward the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The theme of drier and brighter weather looks to continue into the early parts of next week across the Mid-South. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs gradually climbing into the middle to upper 80s by mid-late week. A few chances for showers may re-emerge by late week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

