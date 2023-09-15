Firefighters battle blaze at Midtown high-rise
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at Bryton Tower in Midtown, located at 1271 Poplar Avenue.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
No injuries have been confirmed.
This is a developing story. Action News 5 is pending more details.
