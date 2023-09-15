Drug task force seized $1M worth of marijuana in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - West Tennessee Drug Task Force found pounds of marijuana in a truck.

Agents made a traffic stop and pulled over an 18-wheeler on I-40 in Haywood County Tuesday night.

After searching the truck, officers found 307 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $1,075,000.

A previously convicted man was taken into custody.

“Special thanks to Haywood Sheriff for their partnership, assistance, and facilities during this investigation!” said West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.