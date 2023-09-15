4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for four suspects who they say stole $600 worth of laundry detergent from a dollar store.

On September 11, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting at the Dollar General on Winchester Road.

Police say that four individuals walked into the store and stole $600 worth of laundry detergent products.

The suspects loaded the items onto a shopping cart and walked out the front door without paying.

The suspects left the scene in what appeared to be a silver or gray Lexus with temp tags.

No arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should call the Ridgeway Station GIB at 901-636-4540

