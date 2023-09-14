Your First Alert to great weather for the final days of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry and mild pattern is firmly in place as autumn approaches. Fall begins Saturday, September 23 and the days leading up to that will be slightly warmer, but just as nice as the last few days here in the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

