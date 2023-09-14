Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries

Woman accused of stealing 1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing 1K worth of groceries(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of groceries in early July.

Memphis Police Department responded to a shoplifting at Superlo Foods on Winchester Road on July 1 at 9:55 a.m.

Officers were advised that a woman entered the store selected $1000.00 of grocery items and exited the business without paying.

She has short hair and wore a white tank top, grey short tights, and Champion flip-flops during the crime.

Police say the suspect was last seen driving a damaged Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Woman accused of stealing 1K
Woman accused of stealing 1K(MPD)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
The scene on East Parkway South at Young Avenue
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midtown

Latest News

Clouds stuck around for the overnight hours into the mid-morning, but we will see gradual...
Maggye's Thursday Afternoon Full Forecast
Pedestrian killed in North Memphis crash
Pedestrian killed in North Memphis crash
FedEx to lay off workers
FedEx to lay off workers
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler talks 7 new restaurants in the 901
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler talks 7 new restaurants in the 901