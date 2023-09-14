Advertise with Us
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the Raleigh Farmers Market every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She also talked about a Senior Game Day on September 16th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by Pendlove Inc.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

