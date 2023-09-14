Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Water Beads toys sold at Target recalled after baby’s death

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.
The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 50,000 Water Beads toys sold at Target are being recalled after one baby died and another was injured.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, both in store and online, from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says if kids ingest the beads, they expand in their stomachs, which can cause intestinal obstruction and risk of death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
The scene on East Parkway South at Young Avenue
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midtown

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the showroom during a tour at the...
Biden’s clean-car rules face a crucial test as appeals court hears Republican-led challenges
The scene on Highway 51 Northbound
Car catches fire in Millington crash
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Police said homicide suspect Christopher Haynes escaped from custody at the George Washington...
As all eyes are fixated on Pennsylvania manhunt, a DC murder suspect is on the run and off the radar