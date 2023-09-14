Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Trump won’t be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin Oct. 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, with some saying they could not be ready by the late October trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month obtained an indictment against 19 people charging them under the state’s anti-racketeering law.

Several high-profile figures didn't end up facing charges. (CNN, WHNS, WGCL, WSB, WMTV, POOL, FOX NEWS, SENATE TV, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Ex-MPD officer turns self in on federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Shoppers wait to purchase items in a boutique on Tennyson Street Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in...
Retail sales rise 0.6% in August largely due to a spike in gas prices
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams...
Libyan city buries thousands in mass graves after flood, while mayor says death toll could triple
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler talks 7 new restaurants in the 901
Commercial Appeal Food Reporter Jennifer Chandler talks 7 new restaurants in the 901
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Chief medical officers share signs and symptoms of sepsis