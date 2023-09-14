Traffic congested on I-240 E after multi-vehicle crash; 1 critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-240 Eastbound at Poplar Avenue after a four-vehicle crash. Memphis police say a man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 8:11 p.m.

Police say one vehicle overturned.

Three of four eastbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

