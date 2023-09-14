Advertise with Us
Traffic congested on I-240 E after multi-vehicle crash; 1 critically injured

The scene on I-240 East at Poplar Avenue
The scene on I-240 East at Poplar Avenue(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-240 Eastbound at Poplar Avenue after a four-vehicle crash. Memphis police say a man was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The wreck was reported to TDOT at 8:11 p.m.

Police say one vehicle overturned.

Three of four eastbound lanes are blocked.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

