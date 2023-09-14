Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say pulled a gun on a victim during an argument about his vehicle.

On August 28, the victim was at his residence on Heard Avenue when Jeremiah Thomas, 19, knocked on his door.

According to police, Thomas was holding a black handgun when the victim opened the door.

Police say that Thomas was upset about the condition of a car that was sold to him by the victim.

Thomas began to argue with the victim, demanding his money back for the car.

The victim refused to return Thomas’ money and he left the scene angry.

After further investigation, police identified Thomas as the suspect.

Thomas was booked on September 11 and is now facing charges for aggravated assault.

