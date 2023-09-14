Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say pulled a gun on a victim during an argument about his vehicle.

On August 28, the victim was at his residence on Heard Avenue when Jeremiah Thomas, 19, knocked on his door.

According to police, Thomas was holding a black handgun when the victim opened the door.

Police say that Thomas was upset about the condition of a car that was sold to him by the victim.

Thomas began to argue with the victim, demanding his money back for the car.

The victim refused to return Thomas’ money and he left the scene angry.

After further investigation, police identified Thomas as the suspect.

Thomas was booked on September 11 and is now facing charges for aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
The scene on East Parkway South at Young Avenue
Pedestrian struck, killed in Midtown

Latest News

The scene on Highway 51 Northbound
Car catches fire in Millington crash
Action News 5 and Commerical Appeal host the Memphis Mayoral Forum
Teen threatens car dealer with gun after sale, demands money back, police say
Wolf River Greenway Trail
Congressman Cohen announces $1.3M to protect Wolf River wetlands