Slightly below average temperatures & some peaks of sunshine to round out the work week

By Maggye McCallie
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds stuck around for the overnight hours into the mid-morning, but we will see gradual clearing through the day with a good mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon will be back in the low 80s, making for a mild day ahead. Most will stay dry, but rain sits just to our South. A stray shower in portions of Northwest Mississippi and Eastern Arkansas are possible through the early afternoon hours. Clouds will clear out as we head into the evening which will allow for a cooler night across the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will be cooler into the low 60s. A few outlying areas could dip into the upper 50s. Mostly clear conditions are expected with winds Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine through the day making for a warmer day to round out the work week. Highs will reach the mid-80s, which is still a few degrees below average for this time of year. Winds will stay out of the Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Mid-80s continue for the weekend. A few showers are possible through the day on Saturday, mainly for areas along and east of I-55. The majority of activity will stay to our East. A cold front will pass into Sunday reinforcing dry air into the Mid-South. As we start off the work week highs will stay in the mid-80s and slowly warm through mid-week into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions prevail with chances increasing late week into next weekend.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

