Pedestrian struck, killed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Midtown, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the crash at East Parkway South and Young Avenue at 8:53 p.m.

The pedestrian did not survive.

Police say the responsible driver remained on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

The scene on East Parkway South at Young Avenue (Action News 5)

