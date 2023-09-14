Pedestrian killed in North Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday.

Memphis Police Department responded to the crash on Thomas Street and Chelsea Avenue.

According to police, a person driving a tractor-trailer struck and killed the pedestrian.

Officers said to use caution in the area as they work to investigate and clear the scene.

