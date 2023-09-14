MPD: Woman on the run after fatal Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead and a woman is on the run after a shooting in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Whiteplains Cove at 7:29 p.m. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital but did not survive, according to police.

Police say the suspect knew the victim.

No description was provided.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

