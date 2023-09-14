MPD: Person with head trauma found dead in Barton Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person with head trauma was found dead in the Barton Heights area late Wednesday afternoon.

Police say officers initially responded to the 100 block of East Brooks Road at 4:57 p.m. for a suspicious person call.

Police say an unresponsive person was found inside a building, suffering from what appeared to be head trauma, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

