MPD: Man indicted for ‘accidentally’ shooting teen in head, killing him in 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been indicted for reckless homicide nearly six years after he “accidentally” shot a teenager in the head, killing him, while aiming for a gunman who was targeting the car they both were in, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say that on Nov. 8, 2017, 17-year-old Dekario Linwood arrived at Regional One Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head. He died two days later.

The investigation revealed that Linwood was inside a car with several others when he was shot. 19-year-old Felix Dewberry was developed as the suspect.

According to his arrest affidavit, Dewberry turned himself in and admitted to police that he mistakenly shot Linwood in the head while aiming for a gunman who was shooting at the car he and Linwood both occupied.

Dewberry was then arrested and charged. He was later released on a $100,000 bond.

The now 24-year-old was rebooked Monday and is being held without bond on charges of reckless homicide and termination of diversion.

He is due in court Thursday morning.

