Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Man steals from dry cleaners, breaks in and takes cash, police say

Man robs dry cleaners, breaks in and takes cash, police say
Man robs dry cleaners, breaks in and takes cash, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business and stole money.

On August 7, officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at a cleaners on S. Third Street.

According to police, the business owner noticed when arrived at the scene that the front door lock had been damaged and money was missing.

Police observed surveillance footage of an individual breaking into the business and stealing the money.

Ronald Lofton was identified as the suspect and was taken into police custody.

Lofton is now facing charges for burglary of a business.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/John Amis)
Ole Miss football player files lawsuit against Lane Kiffin, university
Firefighters respond to fire in midtown area
2 dead after fire in Midtown high-rise
4 suspects steal $400 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
4 suspects steal $600 worth of laundry detergent from dollar store, police say
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Woman accused of stealing $1K worth of groceries
Officer Colin Berryhill
‘Taser Face’ lands new job in law enforcement. Here’s why we won’t know how he’s policing.

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
Man killed in shooting at AutoZone on Jackson Ave.
A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven.
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
WMPD
Man dead, woman injured in West Memphis shooting
Memphis Police Department
Man killed in Southeast Memphis shooting
A 15-year-old was injured in shooting on Getwell Road.
15-year-old injured in Getwell Road shooting