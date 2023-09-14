Man steals from dry cleaners, breaks in and takes cash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man they say broke into a dry cleaning business and stole money.

On August 7, officers responded to a call regarding a burglary at a cleaners on S. Third Street.

According to police, the business owner noticed when arrived at the scene that the front door lock had been damaged and money was missing.

Police observed surveillance footage of an individual breaking into the business and stealing the money.

Ronald Lofton was identified as the suspect and was taken into police custody.

Lofton is now facing charges for burglary of a business.

