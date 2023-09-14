Man dead after shooting near Hacks Cross Rd.
Sep. 14, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.
Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting on Silver Spur Circle near Hacks Cross and Winchester Road around 10:15 p.m.
A man was dead on the scene, said police.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
