Man dead after shooting near Hacks Cross Rd.

Silver Spur Circle crime scene
Silver Spur Circle crime scene(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting on Silver Spur Circle near Hacks Cross and Winchester Road around 10:15 p.m.

A man was dead on the scene, said police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

