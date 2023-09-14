First Alert Forecast: lingering clouds break Thursday; mild weather continues

THURSDAY: Dry air hangs around and our pattern stays quiet across the Mid-South as we roll into the latter parts of the work week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 80s. Plans heading to the U of M game tonight? Expect no issues; kickoff temps in the upper 70s falling to near 70 in the 4th quarter. Skies will turn clear again overnight with lows will turn cool, in the 50s to near 60 by early Friday morning.

FRIDAY: A quiet way to end out the work week across the Mid-South. Expect cool 50s to near 60 to head out the door Friday morning. A lot of sunshine will help to push highs into the lower and middle 80s. Friday Football Fever games should have no issues as well; under mostly clear skies – evening 70s will fall back toward 70 by the 4th quarter – bottoming out in the 50s to lower 60s by early Saturday as a few clouds sneak back into the region late.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak system will trek across the region Saturday – kicking up the risk for a passing shower or two – primarily near and east of I-55. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Sunshine returns Sunday as we trend drier and gradually turn warmer again through next week. Highs will creep deeper into the middle to upper 80s by mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.