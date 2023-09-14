FedEx to lay off workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx laid off workers on Wednesday.

FedEx decided to lay off some workers in the IT and finance departments.

The Memphis-based company just filed a building permit for a $220 million, 1.3-million-square-foot sorting facility in early August.

Decisions of this nature are never made lightly and are the result of much thought and consideration for the needs of our business. We are actively working with those affected by these changes to ensure they have the support they need during this transition.

