Early voting begins Friday in Shelby Co.

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With 17 candidates on the ballot, many Memphians are still undecided about who will get their vote for Memphis Mayor.

The Memphis Municipal Election will take place on October 5. Races for Memphis mayor and all city council seats will be on the ballot.

Crime, public safety, infrastructure, education, and economic growth are just some of the key issues the mayoral candidates have said they plan to tackle if elected.

Those are also all important issues to many Memphians though their biggest concern is who is the best fit to tackle those issues.

“It’s been so hard here for me,” said Trina Redwing. “Politically, the police department, the deaths. It seems like we’re so separated as a city. I just don’t know what it’s going to take.”

Others have narrowed down their vote while stressing the most important goals they have for that candidate.

“I am looking for a new leadership,” said a viewer who asked not to be identified. “I believe a lot of the challenges Memphis faces have been built up over many years. I’m looking for someone to bring a new role. And I also think economic growth needs to be a huge priority for this city, so I’m looking for the candidate who can help local businesses grow and expand.”

Early voting will run September 15 through 30.

A mayoral forum hosted by Action News 5, the Commercial Appeal, and the League of Women Voters of Memphis-Shelby County will take place Thursday.

September 14 at 7 p.m. at the University of Memphis’s Rose Theatre located at 470 University.

