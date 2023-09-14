Advertise with Us
Counselor shares how to assist someone with suicidal thoughts

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suicide is a public health crisis affecting people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.

Counselor Regina Abston with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about her latest blog on understanding the signs of suicide prevention and available resources for people who are struggling.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

