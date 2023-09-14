Congressman Cohen announces $1.3M to protect Wolf River wetlands

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) announced that the Department of Interior’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission has approved a North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant of $1,308,567 grant to the Wolf River Conservancy to protect 1,536 acres of wetlands and adjacent uplands along the Wolf River and its tributaries.

The grant is expected to be matched by $2,095,142 in funding from partners including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the City of Memphis, Shelby County, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and private landowners.

The Wolf River is a unique and wonderful natural resource in our region, teeming with wildlife. This funding to expand its footprint will protect migrating birds and preserve their habitat in West Tennessee and will enhance the experience of those seeking to explore and enjoy its natural beauty.

