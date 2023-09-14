Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Congressman Cohen announces $1.3M to protect Wolf River wetlands

Wolf River Greenway Trail
Wolf River Greenway Trail(Chelsea Godwin)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thursday, Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-9) announced that the Department of Interior’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission has approved a North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA) grant of $1,308,567 grant to the Wolf River Conservancy to protect 1,536 acres of wetlands and adjacent uplands along the Wolf River and its tributaries.

The grant is expected to be matched by $2,095,142 in funding from partners including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, the City of Memphis, Shelby County, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and private landowners.

