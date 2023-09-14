Car catches fire in Millington crash; Hwy. 51 N blocked

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Several agencies are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Millington that resulted in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the driver crashed into a utility pole at Highway 51 and Sullivan Road.

Highway 51 North is blocked until the fire can be brought under control.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Millington PD, Millington Fire, and Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to use Wilkinsville as an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.