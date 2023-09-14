Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Car catches fire in Millington crash; Hwy. 51 N blocked

The scene on Highway 51 Northbound
The scene on Highway 51 Northbound(Millington Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Several agencies are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Millington that resulted in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the driver crashed into a utility pole at Highway 51 and Sullivan Road.

Highway 51 North is blocked until the fire can be brought under control.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Millington PD, Millington Fire, and Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to use Wilkinsville as an alternative route.

