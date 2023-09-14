Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Bottom Line: Car insurance comparison sites

By Consumer Reports
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Every now and again, it’s a good idea to shop around for car insurance, but it can be tedious and time-consuming.

Quote comparison sites might seem like the perfect solution - enter all your info just once and get a bunch of quotes in a matter of minutes.

Simple, right? Well, maybe not.

“Some of these sites, while yes, will save you time, and that’s great - there are some out there that will take your personal information and sell it - so you need to be careful,” said Consumer Reports Editor, Margot Gilman.

First check to see if the quote-comparison site is licensed to even sell insurance in your state and offer you real quotes.

To find out, contact your state’s insurance commissioner’s office.

To make sure your information doesn’t get sold to a marketing company or data broker, be sure to check the company’s terms of service and privacy policy.

Reading all the legalese on these pages can make your head spin, so Consumer Reports recommends you do a word search on the page. Look for terms like, “sell” and “share.”

Also, be prepared for lots of emails, calls, and texts from the insurance companies that provide quotes. You can usually opt out, but often the companies don’t make it easy to do so.

Finally, since not all major insurance carriers will show up on quote-comparison sites, it’s a good idea to get some direct quotes from them as well.

Consumer Reports car insurance ratings can help identify insurers that have the best customer service, coverage, and the lowest premiums.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathias Uribe's parents said he developed flu-like symptoms and later had to have his limbs...
Doctors remove 14-year-old boy’s hands, feet after he experiences flu-like symptoms
Cordova Elementary School
Cordova elementary schooler to get mental evaluation after writing students names in ‘Death Note’
The intersection of Swinnea Road and East Holmes Road
Human remains discovered on Swinnea Rd. identified as 27-year-old woman
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Friend of 21-year-old Tamia Taylor speaks out about her disappearance
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
Ex-MPD officer turns self in on federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

Latest News

Counselor shares how to assist someone with suicidal thoughts
Counselor shares how to assist someone with suicidal thoughts
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
WAVN’s Telisa Franklin talks what’s happening in the 901
Bottom Line: Car insurance comparison sites
Bottom Line: Car insurance comparison sites
Some Memphians undecided in upcoming 17 candidate mayoral race